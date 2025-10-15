An inspection of the Shefa 2 subsea cable break finished on Tuesday, but it may take days to analyse its findings before repairs can begin.

The damage, caused by rough weather during storm Amy, has left hundreds of customers with larger providers unable to use their broadband since last Friday.

Repairs are now one step closer after a successful survey of the seafloor yesterday, according to Shefa managing director Páll Højgaard Vesturbú.

“There is a large amount of data from the survey to process and analyse, which may take a day or two,” he said.

“The findings will help define the exact cable route near shore and avoid rock outcroppings before the repair begins.

“The departure time of the repair vessel has not yet been confirmed and will also depend on the weather forecast.”

The incident marks the second time the Shefa 2 cable has been damaged this year.

In July, a mainland scallop dredger snagged the cable between Orkney and mainland, likely while fishing “dark” without its AIS tracker on. That disruption lasted almost two weeks.

This outage is now expected to take longer to fix, partly because the damage was sustained nearer the coast.

“Because the damage is close to shore, certain preparations must be made locally before the repair vessel can begin offshore work,” said Mr Vesturbú earlier this week.

