Day Care Crafts received the trophy for the best stand at the Christmas Craft Fair. Shetland Arts and Crafts secretary Linda Richardson presented the trophy at 4pm on Sunday.

Almost 5,000 people in attendance in the games and bowls halls at the Clickimin Leisure Complex.

There were 88 stalls available with lots of goodies, textiles and art available to buy and a range of colours which were a treat to the eye.

For the first time, however, the public were tasked with voting for the best stand through a a QR code.

