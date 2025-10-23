Gemma Harris, who has published her debut novel under the pen name Gemma Beasley.

A debut author who found solace in Shetland after fleeing from trauma has used her redemptive experiences as the inspiration for her first literary offering.

Gemma Harris, who goes by the name Gemma Beasley in print, has self-published her first book titled Between the Unseen.

The 40-year-old NHS worker describes the novel as a “psychological gothic thriller” with supernatural elements.

Between the Unseen by Gemma Beasley.

Harris, who lives in Brae, said the protagonist of the novel, named Louise, has been heavily influenced by her own life, including her journey to Shetland.

Just as in the novel, Harris came to Shetland to flee trauma from her home city of Birmingham, where she suffered abusive relationships, domestic violence and emotional abuse.

By moving to Shetland., Harris said she was able to overcome the trauma back home and create a new life for herself.

“It has really inspired me to write this story,” she said.

“It’s a reflection on my own struggles and how I finally found peace in Shetland.

“The isles are a huge part of the story.”

Harris is also open to the idea of the supernatural and how it can manifest in relation to trauma in the physical world.

These themes weave their way through Between the Unseen, in the form of a “Shadow Man” who follows the protagonist Louise on her journey.

According to a synopsis: “At first, the islands seem like an escape, a barren refuge where she might piece herself back together.

“But Shetland is not empty.

“Its wild, windswept landscapes conceal shadows that stir with every step she takes.

“The spirit world rises around her, echoing her turmoil, the hauntings that reflect her anger, her sorrow, and her deepest fears.”

Harris has self-published the book, which is available in digital and paperback format from Amazon.

She said online sales had already shown that the book could be “pretty big” and there was a “local buzz” about it.

Copies will also be available from The Shetland Bookshop from the weekend.

Do you want to respond to this article? If so, click here to submit your thoughts and they may be published in print.