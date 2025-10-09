Swan trustees have marked the end of another successful season of summer sailing.

The celebrations at the Scalloway Boating Club proved particularly joyful for Stella Manson of Sullom.

She was named winner of the Vevoe Trophy.

The Vevoe Trophy is awarded every year to a trainee or young volunteer aged between 15 and 25 who has shown outstanding dedication to sail traning and teamwork.

The trophy was commissioned by the trust following a donation by the late Willie Simpson, who was a Swan crewmember from 1954-1956.

Known informally as Willie o’Vevoe, Mr Simpson was also on hand during the return of the boat to Lerwick in 1991.

His family are still involved with Swan today, as John Willum, son of Willie, is a trustee. He presented the trophy to Ms Manson.

The trophy is a replica of the original ship’s wheel, made by the late Lowrie Robertson of Unst, with assistance from Maurice Manson and Ian Smith of Lerwick, and Peter Moaut of Unst.

The original trophy is kept on display at UHI Shetland’s Scalloway campus, while a cold bronze casting of the Swan under sail made by Terry Atkinson of Tingwall is presented to the trainee to keep.

Ms Manson was selected by the crew for her positive attitude, dedication to teamwork and excellent attitude.

She was the first to volunteer for any job, even when nobody else wanted to, and was often been found qietly lending a hand in the background without needing to be asked.

She is credited with bringing positive energy to the group, even at points of low morale. Always first to take the helm when needed, and looking after watch mates when they were feeling seasick.

Chairwoman of the Swan Trust Mary Irvine said: “Swan trustees offer their congratulations to Stella on her award and hope that she continues to take an interest in traditional sailing in the future.

“We are always delighted and heartened to see young people taking an active interest in sailing and Shetland’s maritime heritage, and Stella’s attitude and commitment is commendable and thoroughly deserving of this trophy.”

