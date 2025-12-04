Details have emerged of a planned regeneration of Scalloway’s waterfront, which have e exciting new phase.

Consultants Ironside Farrar have been appointed to take forward major works within the next year.

It comes after Scalloway Community Development Company (SCDC) secured £200,000 to help develop the project.

SCDC chairman Davie Sandison expressed his delight at achieving this milestone.

“We knew it was not going to be easy to move such a large complex project forward,” he said.

“It has taken a lot of work behind the scenes from our directors and development workers to get this far.”

Lead Consultant Julian Farrar, of Ironside Farrar, voiced his delight at being successfully awarded the commission.

“We are pleased to be able to continue our involvement in this important project and look forward to working with SCDC and stakeholders in developing the detailed design, securing support and consents, and setting out a phased delivery plan for what will be a significant opportunity to safeguard and enhance the future resilience and prosperity of Scalloway,” he said.

The necessary works include:

• Preparation of detailed design options for flood defences, footpath/cyclepath and land reclamation along the waterfront, as well as public realm and environmental improvements along the main street, with traffic management measures.

• Undertaking necessary survey work.

• Supporting SCDC with community consultation on design options.

• Costing of the detailed designs.

• Preparation of consent applications and submission.

• Preparation of an outline business case for the development.

The plans will include the land and sea area between Muckle Yard in the east and Ministers Beach in the west, up to and including the area between the Main Street and the sea.

Funding for the project has been provided by:

• Islands Programme

• Coastal Communities Fund

• Community Led Local Development

• Shetland Community Benefit Fund

• Shetland Islands Council Economic Development

• Highlands and Islands Enterprise

SCDC hopes to soon be in a position to submit funding applications for construction phases.

If approved, it could mean some work starting on the ground in 2027.

The project was the number one priority community project in the Recreate Scalloway process back on 2018/19.

The new infrastructure is expected to have a significant impact on Scalloway, and is likely to improve the viability and sustainability of businesses and services in the area.

Do you want to respond to this article? If so, click here to submit your thoughts and they may be published in print.