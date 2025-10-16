Not a single community council seat will be contested this year - and more than a quarter of posts remain unfilled.

The SIC has confirmed today (Thursday) that too few people had put themselves forward to stand on community council to require a ballot.

Despite a major publicity campaign with social media videos, signs and press releases, just 115 nominations were received out of a total of 163 available places.

There are still 48 vacancies remaining and anyone interested in being co-opted to the remaining vacancies has been invited to contact the clerk of the relevant community council.

Lerwick Community Council has the most unfilled seats, with six out of a possible 16 remaining empty.

Half of the 10 seats for Walls and Sandness Community Council remain unfilled and five of the 12 seats at Dunrossness Community Council are also empty.

Election day is 20th November, with all uncontested members to be elected at 11am.

All existing community councillors will continue until midnight on 19th November.

