Hjaltland Housing Association's North Staneyhill development in Lerwick. Photo: Jim Mullay

Developers have sourced a “dust cannon” to minimise disruption caused by the resumption of rock breaking as part of a major construction project.

Hjaltland Housing Association chief executive Bryan Leask made the announcement in an update to Lerwick Community Council on the North Staneyhill development.

Responding to residents’ concerns, Mr Leask said his team was committed to “working with the community and minimising disruption as the project progresses”.

“However, it should be noted that some disruption is unavoidable due to the nature and scale of the works,” he added.

Most of the concerns raised by residents living near to the development has centred on the noise and dust arising from rock breaking work.

Construction teams have been excavating rock from the hillside to create a new spine road, which will serve the 300 home housing development, as well as to create platforms for the first phase of the new homes to be built on.

Mr Leask said rock crushing activity had been put on hold over the summer months, due to the dry conditions, so as to reduce the amount of dust arising from activities on site.

“With the return of wetter weather, the crushing plant is now back on site and has been fitted with additional spray-suppression equipment,” he added.

“An independent dust cannon has also been sourced and is now providing additional mitigation along with the ongoing spraying of the access roads using a towed water bowser whenever conditions require it.

“Prevention of windborne dust is monitored daily, and adjustments to working practices are made in response to weather conditions.

Mr Leask said the large stockpile of rocks at the main crushing area consisted primarily of large rocks awaiting processing.

“Due to the size of this material, it does not present a significant dust issue, but the contractor will continue to monitor this,” he added.

Work on this phase of the masterplan-led development has been ongoing for approaching two years.

It has been funded with support from a £19m Scottish government grant after an initial tendering exercise in 2020 failed to find a bidder, when the initial cost was estimated at £7.5m.

There have also been tendering troubles with the contract to deliver the first phase of housing.

Hjaltland had initially sought to find a contractor to build 60 new homes at an estimated value of £9.8m.

However, it recently issued a new tender noticed for 32 homes at a cost of around £9m.

Most of the new homes are intended to be rental accommodation, although shared equity housing and rent-to-buy properties have also been proposed.

