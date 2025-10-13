Diving operations are hoped to begin this week at the site of the cable fault which has affected internet services for many customers.

Faroese Telecom, which manages the Shefa-2 cable, said divers needed to inspect the cable before repairs could take place.

“This involves diving operations at the fault site, and co-ordination of the necessary vessels and equipment with local providers is still being finalised,” said managing director Páll Højgaard Vesturbú.

“The inspection is therefore expected to take place once these arrangements are in place — hopefully during the coming week, though this is not yet certain.

“A confirmed repair schedule will follow after the survey and inspection have been completed.

“We will be able to provide an update as soon as the timing becomes clearer.”

Meanwhile, some broadband customers have reported being told it could take another fortnight for services to resume.

Others have quit their provider over the lack of service, which has happened following each of the three cable faults since 2022.

Shetland Telecom said on Friday, Alcatel Submarine Networks, which had been contracted to organise the repair, was continuing planning for the new shore landing at Ayre of Cara in Orkney.

“They have identified that a physical inspection of the area of the cable fault will be required as part of the repair,” it said.

“How long that inspection will likely take is unknown.

“The cable ship is performing some testing at sea as part of the preparations for the repair and will return to Calais before heading for Orkney.

“Shetland Telecom services continue to operate as per normal.”

The Cable Vigilance vessel remained in Calais yesterday (Sunday).

