Drugs dogs Bravo, Oscar and Axel. Photo Dave Donaldson

Dogs Against Drugs needs a “more sustainable” funding model, the isles police chief said after the charity produced decades of results.

Shetland area commander Chris Sewell made the claim when he spoke to The Shetland Times last week.

The chief inspector has been a vocal supporter of the drug detection group since he was first introduced to it and its staff in October last year.

He was at the charity’s annual general meeting last month where he saw Dogs Against Drugs had “another successful year” and he believed that would continue.

“I think that if we didn't have Dogs Against Drugs, then we could be really vulnerable to exploitation from our county lines gangs,” Mr Sewell said. “If you look at Inverness, anyone who's watched the Highland Cops programme will see the issues that Inverness is having at the minute with serious and organised crime. I don't want that to come to Shetland.”

The charity plays an “absolutely critical” role in protecting Shetlanders from deadly illicit substances.

He called for a “more sustainable” funding model to help keep the charity’s sniffer dogs and its handlers in place.

“There's 20-odd years of results which shows what Dogs Against Drugs delivers,” Mr Sewell said.

Yet the charity has struggled to keep up with its own success.

This newspaper launched a campaign to find more funding for the charity in March 2023.

Thousands of pounds were raised through a fundraiser, while the Scottish government also gave the charity a £30,000 one-off payment later that year.

A petition, lodged by this newspaper, remains under consideration by a Scottish parliament committee to urge the Scottish government to make the appropriate legal changes to direct more funding to the charity and others like it from the proceeds of crime.

Mr Sewell praised Dogs Against Drugs for its selfless actions and work to seize illicit substances during his time at the Lerwick police station.

if it were not for the charity’s presence, officers would be relying on sniffer dogs travelling from the mainland - which are not guaranteed to be available - to travel by ferry to the isles ahead of a planned raid or operation.

Mr Sewell added: “We've had hundreds of thousands of pounds worth of recoveries every single year. Dogs Against Drugs is delivering and that's keeping our community safe.”