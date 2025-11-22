A drink driving Sullom Voe worker’s attempt to save his licence by blaming a man called John for spiking his lemonade failed to wash with the sheriff.

Bradley Clifford, of Kirriemuir, Angus, had already admitted being over the legal alcohol limit when he was stopped by police near the Mid Brae Inn on 22nd February this year.

But during a proof of special reasons hearing at Lerwick Sheriff Court on Thursday, Clifford tried to argue why the sheriff should not disqualify him from driving - claiming his drinks had been laced with vodka without his knowledge.

Clifford, who was 36 during the hearing but has since turned 37, insisted he had only drunk one pint that evening - and felt “absolutely fine” to drive two hours later.

The crux of his argument was that a man called John who he was playing pool with later confessed to having poured shots of vodka into his lemonade.

However, he was unable to provide any further details about John, other than that he had been up in Shetland working on power lines and had since left.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank was not convinced, saying the evidence provided was not enough for him to believe it was “more likely than not that what Mr Clifford said is in fact what resulted in the readings.”

Taking the stand as a witness, Clifford said he arrived at the pub at around 10pm, ordered a pint and asked for change for the pool tables.

Asked by defence agent what beer he had ordered, he replied Tennents.

Mr Allan clarified this was “normal cooking lager - nothing fancy or Belgian”, which might explain him later being two and a half times the legal limit.

Clifford said he had finished his pint before 11pm and stuck to lemonade for the rest of the evening as he played several games of pool.

He left the pub just before 1am and said he felt no effects from the alcohol.

Clifford started driving away from the pub at which point he caught the attention of police officers in a marked van, which had been parked nearby.

The court heard the officers followed Clifford up the A970 and saw him turn right into the B9076 towards Graven and Toft, taking the turning on the wrong side of the traffic bollards.

At this point, the officers activated the blue lights and followed Clifford along the road.

Two of the officers told the court Clifford had been accelerated away, causing smoke to come from his tyres, and they formed the impression he may have been trying to flee.

Clifford turned into a cul-de-sac, the court heard, before pulling up across three parking pays and opened his door to leave the vehicle.

By this point, one of the constables was beside the vehicle.

PC Liam Brannan told the court Clifford smelled of alcohol and his eyes were glazed.

He breathalysed the driver, unsuccessfully at first, but on a subsequent attempt Clifford gave a reading showing he was over the limit.

Clifford, who works as a non destructive testing operative at Sullom Voe, was taken taken to Lerwick police station in the back of the van.

Upon arrival, an other constable who was booking him said he was “argumentative” and kept interrupting her.

The court heard the custody procedures were temporarily abandoned so that Clifford could use the intoximeter.

He gave a reading of 57 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 ml of breath. The legal limit is 22.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie suggested Clifford’s behaviour, first in the manner of his driving and then in the custody suite, was intended to frustrate the proceedings - a claim Clifford denied

Mr MacKenzie also questioned Cliffor’’s claim he had been unaware of the effects of he alcohol - and the “vague assertion” someone called John had spiked his drink with an “unknown quantity of vodka at an unknown time”.

Considering the circumstances, Mr MacKenzie said there was a reasonable inference Clifford knew he was over the limit and had “panicked” when he saws the officers.

Sheriff Cruickshank said the argument was not so much about whether Clifford had tried to frustrate the police activity so much as it was about whether Clifford had managed to prove his drink had been spiked.

Having failed to do so, Sheriff Cruickshank fined Clifford £900 plus a £40 victim surcharge and disqualified him from driving for a year.

Clifford can have his ban reduced by a quarter if he takes the drink driver rehabilitation course.

View our fact sheet on court reporting here