A drink driving oil rig worker was caught behind the wheel of a car he had fixed up to sell to a friend, a court heard.

Nathan Wilcock, 22, of Urafirth in the North Mainland, admitted the offence and also driving without insurance when he appeared at Lerwick Sheriff Court yesterday (Thursday).

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said Wilcock had been driving through Lerwick on 1st February this year when officers ran a check on his vehicle and found it was uninsured.

They pulled him over at around 10.20pm and could smell alcohol on him, the fiscal added.

Wilcock failed a roadside screening test, was arrested and taken the Lerwick police station where Mr MacKenzie said he co-operated fully with officers.

The accused provided a sample which showed 101mg of alcohol in 100ml of urine. The legal limit is 67.

Defence agent Tommy Allan said Wilcock had attempted to plead guilty by letter at an earlier stage but claimed his dog had ripped it up.

Mr Allan said it had been hard to get hold of his client, who worked offshore as an oil rigger, earning £48,000 a year.

He had been due in court on Wednesday but heavy snow in the North Mainland had prevented him from travelling.

The solicitor said Wilcock had fixed up a car to sell to a friend who had asked him to move it, which is what he was doing when officers pulled him over.

He accepted he should not have driven it while over the limit and uninsured.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank fined Wilcock a total of £1,000 for the two offences, adding a £40 victim surcharge.

The sheriff also handed him a 12-month driving ban - but said he could reduce the period of disqualification by a quarter if he completed a drink driver rehabilitation course.

