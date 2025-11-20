A motorist who ran over a sheep in Yell and then tried to blame the incident on his girlfriend has been left “within a whisker” of losing his licence.

Zac Price, 20, of Mid Yell admitted injuring the animal on the Burravoe to Aywick road and failing to report the accident.

The uninsured driver was travelling on the B9081 on 19th October last year when the incident happened.

But Lerwick Sheriff Court heard yesterday that Price had tried to pin the blame on 19 year-old Chloe Paton, of Lerwick’s Burnside, whose car he was driving at the time.

She had previously admitted allowing Price to drive the car without insurance.

Defence agent Gregor Kelly said Price had panicked and tried to pass the responsibility on to Paton.

He said that passing his test was a real highlight for Price, who lived in a rural setting in Yell.

“He accepts he should have acted differently,” said Mr Kelly.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank handed Price a cumulo fine of £500 for driving with no insurance and failing to report the accident.

He also handed him six penalty points, which will be added to five points he had on his licence already.

“That means you’re sitting on 11 penalty points and in a precarious position,” the sheriff said.

Paton, meanwhile, was fined £300.

