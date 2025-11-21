Gritters out during previous snowy weather. Photo: SIC.

A weather warning for ice remains in place today (Friday) - although temperatures are forecast to increase throughout the morning.

The Met Office issued the yellow warning for northern parts of Scotland and the Northern Isles yesterday (Thursday) - following on from three days of snow and ice warnings.

While some schools were closed on Wednesday the worst of the snow and ice had cleared by yesterday.

But with temperatures dipping overnight, drivers were reporting icy conditions out on the roads - including several patches of black ice around Brae and Gulberwick,

The Anderson High School said two of its bus services had made minior changes to collection points in Cott

Today’s weather warning remains in place until 11am.

Temperatures are expected to reach around 5C in many parts of Shetland by this afternoon and the forecast for the weekend is for warmer weather,

