Isle officers will be be more vigilant for drink and drug drivers over the next month.

Drink and drug drivers will be added to the naughty list during the upcoming festive period, if they are caught behind the wheel while under the influence.

This comes as Police Scotland begin their latest campaign to urge people to remain safe on the roads over Christmas and New Year.

Speaking to The Shetland Times, are commander Chris Sewell there would be an increase of patrols and a more visible presence in pubs and licensed premises over the next few weeks.

“This time of year typically brings a rise in people choosing to drive under the influence of drink or drugs, and we will be carrying out regular roadside checks to keep our roads safe,” Mr Sewell said.

He also recognised there may be an increase in domestic violence over the same time. This remained a “priority” for the chief inspector and his officers.

“Officers will be doing everything they can to support those at risk and bring offenders to justice over the festive period,” Mr Sewell said.

He added: “My message is simple: enjoy the festivities but do so in a safe and responsible manner.”

Last month, Mr Sewell revealed there were twice as many people caught driving while under the influence of drugs than there were of those with alcohol in their system.

He said the situation would "absolutely" be different, if it were not for the new drugs wipes given to officers to use in their duty.

Previously, officers would have to witness and believe a person was incapable of driving - through slurring of words, or being unsteady on their feet - before arresting them.

Then officers would require a doctor to “corroborate” the officer’s evidence in relation to section four of the Road Traffic Act.

That threshold had been lowered through the drugs wipe pilot scheme that Shetland was the first to trial from December last year which made it easier to detect when drivers had been behind the wheel while high on drugs.

The council chairman for community safety and resilience Allison Duncan said his thought were “clear” on drivers getting behind the wheel of their cars under the influence.

“One is one too many,” Mr Duncan said.

“We know from the past that drugs have caused accidents on Shetland roads and that's just unacceptable, to put it mildly.”

The six-month drug wipe pilot was concluded in May, with isles officers given the go-ahead to keep using the new tool.

The project was showcased amid warnings substance misuse had reached a “critical level”.

This meant isles officers had the same tools as mainland counterparts in the road policing departments.