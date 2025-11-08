The Dales Lee road will remain closed until Monday. Photo: SIC

Drivers have been reminded the Dales Lees road remains closed to traffic this weekend - after several motorists began using the road ahead of its reopening.

The SIC posted a notice today (Saturday) warning drivers not to use the A968 of Voe as it remained closed to allow contractors to complete essential lining work.

It followed reports on social media that the road had reopened and signage had been removed.

Several people said they had driven along it this morning.

The road had initially been due to reopen in October but that was delayed on a number of occasions.

The latest opening had been due yesterday but the SIC said this too had been delayed as its roads service had asked for the contractor to reinstate the road’s edge line before reopening.

Although work had begun on the line reinstatement, it was delayed by poor weather.

The SIC said the work was now hoped to take place tomorrow in order for the road to reopen on Monday,

SSEN first announced the closure of the A968 north of Voe in July with a reopening scheduled for October.

The work was required to lay cables as part of its North Mainland reinforcement project, connecting Sullom Voe Terminal to the grid via the Gremista grid supply point.

Since then there have been repeated delays, which SSEN blamed on “unanticipated tar plant outages”.

The energy company said every effort had been made to expedite the works, with the tar plant adding operational hours to complete the works.

The long-running closure and repeated delays have been a source of great frustration for motorists in the North Mainland and those using the Toft ferry terminal.

Next week, verging works are set to take place on the same road.

These are scheduled to start on Monday and take two weeks to complete.

During the works, traffic lights will be in operation and short delays are expected.

