A temporary road closure will take effect from 6pm this evening (Monday) at the Ollaberry junction near Eela Water.

The closure at the B9079 is expected to last for 12 hours, with Scottish Water beginning works to instal water and power services in the area.

Motorists have been reminded that there is an alternative route available via the A970 Assetter Road and the Swinister Road.

