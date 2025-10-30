Shetland police on scene of A970 crash near Levenwick
Published: 06:35, 30 October 2025
A car crash on the main road past Levenwick in the South Mainland is reported to have left debris across the carriageway.
The accident was reported this morning (Thursday) on the A970 between the wo junctions for the village.
It is reported to have involved a single car, which has gone into the verge.
A passer-by has warned that debris on the road meant it was down to a single carriageway.
Police are understood to on the scene and have been approached for details.