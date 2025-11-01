Drugs were found during a search of items sent to the Lerwick post office.

Police seized drugs worth a four-figure sum from the Lerwick post office sorting depot during two months of action.

Sergeant Alexander Barry made the announcement in an update to Lerwick Community Council.

In a report to be discussed by councillors on Monday, Sgt Barry said officers continued to seize packages intercepted at the post office.

During August and September, he said the value of drugs seized from the sorting office was around £2,100.

The seizures were achieved with the help of Dogs Against Drugs - once again highlighting the charity’s valuable role.

Following a recent series of drugs arrests and the discovery of substances included crack cocaine and benzodiazepines, chief inspector Chris Sewell praised the charity.

“Serious and organised criminals seek to profit by exploiting the most vulnerable individuals in our communities,” Mr Sewell said.

“Shetlanders should be reassured that Police Scotland will relentlessly pursue those individuals and work closely with partner agencies to keep people safe.”

“We are grateful to the community for the support they continue to show and would encourage anyone with concerns regarding drug dealing to report.

Meanwhile, Sgt Barry’s report revealed that 138 police incidents had been recorded in Lerwick during the two month period.

These included road safety offences, public disorder, including knife possession, and two firearms security incidents.

Many of the police reports related to protecting vulnerable people, including 23 under the heading “mental health”.