The NorthLink Ferry Hjlatland. Photo: Kevin Jones

Northlink have warned of travel disruption due to rough weather forecast for this weekend.

“Present weather forecasts indicate the possibility of disruption to our services from Friday 5th December through to Sunday 7th December,” operators said this morning.

More updates are expected as the weekend draws nearer.

Sailings today (Wednesday) are expected to depart on schedule.

This would mark the second weekend in a row sailings have been disrupted by poor weather, after a yellow warning and Force 10 gales threw schedules off just days ago.

