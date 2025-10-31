Lerwick Sheriff Court.

A former solicitor who embezzled almost £2,000 from the Walls Swimming Pool Association has been given another month to come up with a repayment plan.

Regan Peggs, 45, admitted the charge against him in July and was ordered to repay the £1,966.01 he had taken.

He returned to Lerwick Sheriff Court on Wednesday for a review of his repayment plan.

Defence agent Tommy Allan said his client, from Walls, had previously set out to sell his marital home so the swimming pool association could be reimbursed.

The plan had fell through and “no payment” had been made.

However, Mr Allan said, Peggs had tried to set up his own business doing reserved legal work.

From this, it was hoped that Peggs could pay the association £3,000 - around £1,000 more than he had embezzled.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank asked if this was a “good will gesture” from Peggs, which Mr Allan said was correct.

The sheriff warned Peggs this was the “last occasion” he would be given to make the repayment.

