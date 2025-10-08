Energy chiefs have begun discussions to accelerate the supply of affordable housing to serve as a “lasting legacy” from six years of major infrastructure work.

SSEN Transmission confirmed it had drawn up a long list of accommodation options to house workers involved in its Shetland developments, which would also be available for the community in later years.

Members of the project team have been sharing initial plans at a series of engagement events this week, which are continuing today (Thursday) and into next month.

The events follow-on from a “multi-developer information event” at Mareel last month, when SSEN Transmission together with developers behind various renewables projects in and around Shetland, got together to share their overall ambitions.

Lead project development manager Cath Swan said the initial event had been welcomed by visitors as a chance to get more of a “holistic” view of the many developments in the pipeline and how they interact.

She said this week’s events were more focussed on the individual projects SSEN Transmission would be developing to facilitate connections for the various renewables schemes, which include onshore and offshore windfarms, a hydrogen plant, as well as existing developments.

Along with seeking feedback on potential site options, the team has also been sharing proposals for community benefit.

According to hand-outs from the events, SSEN’s various cables, converter stations and substations are poised to deliver more than £2 million in community benefit funding.

And in addition to the financial contributions, the energy giant has been developing a strategy to “accelerate the supply of affordable housing” to leave a “positive legacy” for the community.

The Kergord converter station is one of the infrastructure projects SSEN Transmission has already completed.

SSEN said its approach was “multi-faceted” and included options for permanent housing, the redevelopment of existing properties, the potential use of empty homes as well as a “temporary accommodation village”.

Alan Kelly, who is also a lead development officer, said the team had been engaging with the SIC and Hjaltland Housing Association to come up with a suitable strategy.

“It’s early stages of development for this project but we believe that the time is right to start having these conversations,” he said.

“Housing needs to be built where there will be demand for it, there’s no point building them where they are not needed.

“It’s too early to say exact numbers but a key message is that we are engaged with stakeholders and are committed to work hand in hand to find sustainable solutions that work.”

The projects SSEN Transmission is proposing would see construction starting in 2028 and continuing until 2035, although most of the visual aspects would be completed by 2034.

These include cabling works and a substation to connect Statkraft’s two windfarms proposed for Yell and a marine link to connect the Yell developments to Mainland Shetland.

The marine link would then connect with a Northern Substation Hub, which would also receive the new HVDC interconnector cable linking Shetland with the UK mainland, as well as electricity from two offshore windfarms proposed for the NE1 site east of Bressay.

Further cable links would be built to connect the hub with the existing Kergord converter station, which was built to connect with the first HVDC interconnector, as well as a new “Kergord 2” converter station which is proposed to be built directly next to its predecessor. It would be broadly similar in size.

The second converter station is necessary to change the network voltage from 132kV to 220kV, which SSEN says means fewer circuits will be required further north, thereby reducing the impact on communities and the environment

Given the scale of the development, which follows on from the disruption caused by the Viking Energy windfarm, interconnector and first Kergord converter station, SSEN has acknowledged some people are opposed to the prospect of additional upheaval.

Mr Kelly has stressed, however, that SSEN Transmission is obliged to provide infrastructure connections for any energy project that receives consent.

Ms Swan said a great deal of planning had gone into co-ordinating the work, along with that of other developers, to avoid bottle necks and ensure the local supply chain and infrastructure could cope.

She has stressed SSEN’s commitment to taking on board feedback from the events - and other stages of consultation planned for the coming years.

“I would very much encourage people to come along to our events,” she said.

“We have various options but at this time in the process they are still very much options that will be informed by the feedback that we receive.”

Today’s event is at Brae Community Hall from 3-7pm and will be focussed on the Northern Substation Hub and Shetland 2 HVDC link.

A further event is planned for Mossbank Public Hall on Tuesday, 4th November.

And an event that had been planned for Voe Public Hall but was cancelled due to transport issues, is due to be rescheduled at a date yet to be confirmed.

Feedback on the consultation can be made until 6th November.

Further details can also be found on SSEN Transmissions website: www.ssen-transmission.co.uk/

