Representatives of partner organisations involved in SSEN Transmission's Western Isles housing project. Photo: SSEN Transmission

Energy bosses are continuing discussions with housing providers to deliver workforce accommodation that can leave a “lasting legacy” from their major infrastructure projects.

SSEN Transmission confirmed this week it was discussing “all potential options” including affordable housing as part of wider plans to deliver new cables, converter stations and substations over the next decade.

The company’s comments followed an announcement this week that it had signed two major agreements to deliver new housing as part of an overall ambition to build 1,000 new homes across the north of Scotland.

Its initial agreements will support delivery of nearly 100 new homes in the Western Isles and 47 in Angus.

The announcement was marked by Deputy First Minster Kate Forbes during a visit to Lewis on Wednesday, when she visited the Stornoway Airport Housing Development.

The homes – expected to be completed by the end of 2027 – will initially accommodate workers involved in the construction of SSEN’s proposed Lewis Hub but will then be made available to the local community, with most set to be affordable housing.

As SSEN’s plans for Shetland are in the earlier stages of the planning process, the company said it had not yet agreed upon housing numbers or locations.

However, it will need to have workforce accommodation plans in place for the start of construction on the first infrastructure work, currently scheduled for 2028.

SSEN Transmission is looking to build 1,000 homes across the north of Scotland, including Shetland. Photo: SSEN Transmission

These include cabling works and a substation to connect Statkraft’s two windfarms proposed for Yell and a marine link to connect the Yell developments to Mainland Shetland.

The marine link would then connect with a Northern Substation Hub, which would also receive the new HVDC interconnector cable linking Shetland with the UK mainland, as well as electricity from two offshore windfarms proposed for the NE1 site east of Bressay.

Further cable links would be built to connect the hub with the existing Kergord converter station, which was built to connect with the first HVDC interconnector, as well as a new “Kergord 2” converter station which is proposed to be built directly next to its predecessor. It would be broadly similar in size.

SSEN held a series of consultations about its plans in recent weeks - and will be holding another in Voe later this month after the initial event was cancelled due to weather-related transport issues.

Although SSEN has acknowledged the prospect of another decade of major energy developments in the isles will be of concern to many people - particularly with the Viking Energy windfarm still looming large on the landscape - it hopes the housing will help to leave a “lasting legacy”.

Delivering new housing in Shetland has been a challenge for providers, with the recent news that Hjaltland Housing Association had to scale back the first phase of its North Staneyhill development due to rising costs.

As reported earlier this week, the revised plans are fore Its new tender notice is seeking bids to build 32 homes for around £9m. It means the average price per one-bed flat will come in at over £280,000.

And that is without factoring in the £19m Scottish government funded costs of the ongoing preparatory work to create a new spine road on the hillside, which has involved rock extraction over the course of almost two years.

Meanwhile, the SIC’s main housing project, another masterplan led development at the Knab, has also taken considerable time due to the complicated site preparation works, involving demolition of some structures and preservation of listed buildings.

The Scottish government announced on Monday its next tranche of islands programme funding included £350,000 for the SIC to refurbish the Janet Courtney Hostel, as part of the Knab redevelopment.

When The Shetland Times asked SSEN about its housing plans for the isles this week, it said in a statement: “We continue to engage with Shetland Islands Council and local housing stakeholders to identify workforce accommodation solutions as part of our planning for proposed future projects.

“We are exploring all potential options, including those that will deliver affordable housing as part of our wider ambition to leave a positive legacy as a result of our projects.

“While discussions are in the initial stages, we aim to share more information with communities and stakeholders as this work progresses.”

The various Shetland energy projects are also anticipated to bring in around £2m a year in community benefit.

Speaking about the first tranche of new housing, SSEN Transmission’s managing director Rob McDonald said: “A lack of housing for local people is a big issue in many of the communities we serve, and our housing strategy demonstrates how we are working in partnership to develop imaginative proposals that will deliver new homes – and hopefully act as a template for other infrastructure developers.”





Do you want to respond to this article? If so, click here to submit your thoughts and they may be published in print.