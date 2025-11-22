The Kergord converter station is one of the infrastructure projects SSEN Transmission has already completed.

Energy bosses have come under fire for failing to engage with a critical housing study amid fears almost 2,500 temporary construction workers could arrive before the end of this decade.

The SIC’s housing manager Anita Jamieson said the energy sector’s engagement with a workforce housing needs survey had been “disappointing”.

Shetland’s housing supply is already buckling under pressure, with completions at an all time low, spiralling construction costs and private rental accommodation now so expensive it has become unaffordable for half the population.

And according to a report due to go before the SIC’s development committee next week, the challenges are only set to grow.

Research carried out for the council by Arneil Johnston consultancy found that as many as 2,425 temporary construction jobs could be required to meet workforce needs by 2029 - many of them related to the energy sector.

Even baseline estimates suggest 1,850 temporary jobs will be needed by the end of the decade.

The researchers have estimated that 1,200-1,500 new homes will be needed to meet the total demands in the next 10 years.

Last year, however, just 44 new homes were completed - and over the past five years the average is just 77.

It means the rate of housebuilding will need to double if it is to meet the demand.

Instead the rate has fallen even further, with just 21 new builds starting last year.

Meanwhile, the current housing shortage is posing major challenges for the public sector and wider economy.

Arneil Johnston found the more than half of employers in Shetland had made a job offer that was rejected in the past year - and of those 53 per cent said the lack of accommodation was the top reason for being turned down.

More than three-quarters of employers reported issues with recruitment and retention with almost half describing it as a “major problem”.

A Promote Shetland survey found the lack of suitable housing was the number one reason deterring people from coming to the isles.

People who had left, meanwhile, said better housing availability was the main factor that would bring them back.

Given the challenges, Mrs Jamieson said the council’s key worker housing strategy was an important piece of work.

And with the energy sector alone set to place “significant demands” on the housing market, she said the early engagement from the sector had been “disappointing”.

“While initial discussions have taken place with some of the larger developers in the energy sector and they can relate how their accommodation solutions are being developed in other locations, at this time it is uncertain how their accommodation needs can be fully quantified and how that might be met locally,” she added.

“The size and scale of the energy sector’s proposed development will have a significant impact on the local economy in many ways.

“Timescales for the major projects are not yet confirmed, and details are limited.

“However, due to the scale of the proposals and assumed impacts on the housing market, a key worker accommodation policy has not been brought forward at this point.”

SSEN Transmission said earlier this month it had been continuing housing discussions the SIC with the aim of leaving a “lasting legacy” from their major infrastructure projects.

It said it was looking at “all potential options” including affordable housing as part of wider plans to deliver new cables, converter stations and substations over the next decade.

As SSEN’s plans for Shetland are in the earlier stages of the planning process, the company said it had not yet agreed upon housing numbers or locations.

However, it will need to have workforce accommodation plans in place for the start of construction on the first infrastructure work, currently scheduled for 2028.

Do you want to respond to this article? If so, click here to submit your thoughts and they may be published in print.