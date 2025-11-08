Calum Mackay on campus

Two students have been awarded a “Futures” scholarship with Ocean Kinetics.

Calum MacKay and Alisers Abuladze are both studying at Glasgow University.

They will each receive an annual bursary of £3,000 from the Lerwick-based engineering company, as well as personal mentoring and the opportunity to work with the firm outside term time.

Engineer and Futures mentor at Ocean Kinetics, Robbie Georgeson, said: “We’re really pleased that the Futures scholarship is so successful.

“The number of applications grow year on year.

“We very much look forward to supporting Calum and Alisers through their studies, and hope that this opportunity helps them achieve their engineering ambitions.”

Mr MacKay has entered his third year of study for a master’s degree in mechanical engineering with aeronautics.

He said: “I’m delighted to have been selected as a Futures scholar with Ocean Kinetics.

“This support will allow me to fully focus on my third-year studies, whilst the mentoring and work placements will give me the practical experience I need to connect my learning with real engineering work.

“I’m interested in using engineering to help Shetland take advantage of opportunities in renewables and sustainable technologies.

“I hope to contribute to projects that provide clean, reliable power and long-term benefits for the community.”

Mr Abuladze is starting his first year of study for a bachelor’s degree in aeronautical engineering.

Alisers Abuladze

“This funding will greatly help me while studying in one of Scotland’s biggest cities by easing the stress of supporting myself through long work hours,” he said.

“My course will be challenging, and this scholarship will allow me to focus fully on my studies by reducing my working hours.

“I’m passionate about engineering and inspired by how it continues to grow in Shetland.

“I want to contribute to the development of engineering systems and projects across the islands, helping shape Shetland’s future.

“I look forward to working with Ocean Kinetics to gain valuable hands-on experience and a real insight into what it’s like to work as an engineer.”

The Futures scholarship programme supports students who demonstrate the potential to drive forward Shetland’s engineering sector.

It is awarded to Shetland students who plan to study a Stem subject (Science, Technology, Engineering or Mathematics) at either HND or degree level.

The scholarship is part of a series of initiatives entitled “Futures”, a campaign designed to create opportunities for young people through employment and sponsorship.

