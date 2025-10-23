A international fishing group has asked coastal governments to consider a quarter cut in North Sea quota next year — a concession to ignore scientists calling for a complete ban on catching the species.

With the first in a series of quota negotiations between the EU, UK and Norway beginning in Oslo next year, the Shetland Fishermen’s Association has continued to call for an unchanged rollover of cod quota and suggested concessionary cuts to other species instead.

Late last month scientists from the International Council for the Exploration of the Seas (Ices) concluded that in order to protect one particularly endangered genetic variety of cod, none of the species could sustainably be caught in 2026.

That was met with condemnation with fishing representatives, who have since set out alternative proposals to the negotiating parties before they meet next week.

In a “position paper” circulated by the Northern Fishing Alliance (NFA), lobbyists from the UK, Norway, Denmark, Germany, Belgium and France argue that Ices conclusions about how different cod substocks mix “is largely speculative” and therefore the quota advice is

As reported by trade publication Fishing News, the paper goes on to cite tagging studies which it says suggests the substocks do not mix much and therefore the most endangered Southern variety could be sustained while fishing the other two goes ahead.

In its advice Ices assumes “full mixing” of all three stocks for all but a quarter of the year.

“This implies that during [that time] southern substock cod may be caught anywhere in the Northern Shelf,” said the UK spokesperson for Ices’ advisory committee.

“The precautionary approach states that any vulnerable substocks need to be protected, which in this case means a zero [quota] for the southern substock.”

The SFA continue to call for no change to the cod quota next year, after 2025 saw a 20 per cent cut from the year before

“The argument is the same, but the output is different,” said SFA executive officer Daniel Lawson when asked about the NFA’s plan.

“By offering up a 25 per cent cut they are playing the game,” he added. “What we’ve found with fishermen here was that there is no faith at all left in the Ices advice, so why should that be setting the tone?”

