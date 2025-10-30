A series of events will take place to support secondary school pupils as they seek out diffferent career options.

Skills Development Scotland (SDS) will be delivering activities in schools and community spaces as part of Scottish Careers Week, which celebrates the industries, career paths and opportunities available to youngsters across the isles.

Emerging sectors, evolving job roles and stories of people shaping their futures are all part of the main focus.

Events in Shetland kick off tonight at the Aith Junior High School, followed by Sandwick Junior high school tomorrow.

Brae High School will also see events run from 5th to 7th November, including an Information session for parents on Thursday, 6th November at the school by SDS careers adviser, Alicia Bishop.

The school’s pupil-run community café will be held next Friday, where parents, carers or members of the public can meet representatives from SDS, Developing the Young Workforce, University of Highlands and Islands and the Shetland Islands Council work experience co-ordinator.

There will also be an SDS team in Lerwick on that day, hosting a careers information stand at Tesco from 3pm to 5pm.

Anderson High School’s careers advisers Katie Clubb and Alicia Bishop will be hosting two back-to-back online parents sessions on Tuesday, 11th November - one focusing on university and college from 6.30pm to 7pm and another on work. including apprenticeships, from 7.15pm to 7.45pm.

Meanwhile, primary schools will be displaying pupils’ drawings of their “dream job” throughout the week.

Ms Bishop said: “Scottish Careers Week is a chance to spotlight the types of careers in demand locally, provide advice to the community on learning and career options and boost awareness of the free service, advice and guidance that SDS offers.

“We’re delighted with the support we’ve had from schools and other partners to get behind the campaign this year in order to reach more Shetlanders.”

