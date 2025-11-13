Hayfield House is the building where SIC children's services are based.

New figures linking additional support needs (ASN) pupils with a worrying rise in school assaults have sparked urgent calls for a more compassionate approach to education.

Data provided by Shetland Islands Council showed 86.5 per cent of the 720 instances of abuse against teachers in the isles over the past year had been perpetrated by ASN pupils.

Ability Shetland’s team leader Stephanie Bain criticised the council for using “ASN” as a reason for pupils’ aggressive behaviour - saying it painted a harmful image that children with disabilities should be “feared”.

She said too many children were being categorised as ASN, giving a false impression of pupils with disabilities. ASN covers a broad spectrum of needs ranging from severe disabilities through to eczema and short-term illness, as well as family issues and environmental factors.

Mrs Bain said the categories were so varied they had become meaningless, as almost everyone could be classed as having ASN. She said it was inappropriate to group so many pupils under the same banner.

“I think it's unfair in a lot of respects because it's painting a picture that isn't true,” she said.

“And it's making folk reach a conclusion that all disabled bairns are aggressive and are to be feared. “And we're trying to do so much work around inclusion, acceptance and awareness and this doesn't help.”

She suggested the school environment could be overwhelming for neurodiverse pupils.

Mrs Bain said that may explain why they were lashing out. In stark contrast, she said Ability Shetland’s sessions were very rarely subject to aggressive incidents.

“It's because we're not putting any demands on them,” Mrs Bain said. “So they're choosing to come to our clubs and activities because what we do is social stuff.”

“They want to be there. And we can get the environment right. We have the staffing right. We have volunteers.”

When incidents do happen, Mrs Bain said the volunteers were familiar enough with their clients to understand how to calm them down and de-escalate the situation.

“We've got the capacity to do that,” she added. “Whereas at school, they're timetabled. They're short on staff. They don't pay the learning support workers enough.

“And learning support workers are stressed out of their boxes, which is why I reckon they're filling in their forms so often, because they need more support.”

These comments reflect those raised by Unison’s Shetland branch secretary Susanne Gens. Mrs Gens recently called for an overhaul of the education system after The Shetland Times revealed more than 1,600 instances of abuse had been perpetrated against school staff in two years.

She also also highlighted staff workloads, poor pay and short staffing as factors.

Shetland Greens councillor Alex Armitage is another keen advocate for education reform. He and party colleagues held a This is Democracy event earlier this year, looking towards a more diversified education system in which less academic pupils could also thrive.

A paediatrician by profession, Dr Alex Armitage believes there should be a broader focus to education rather than pushing all children towards exam success.

For those pupils who were less well suited to the system, Dr Armitage said school could be a place of frustration leading to the sort of outbursts revealed in the statistics.

With the right approach, however, Dr Armitage said children at the Eric Gray Centre could enjoy just as much success as their more academic peers, albeit in different pursuits.

However, he said this change was not just related to the education system. Society had to take an active role too.

Shetland Islands Council was approached for comment but had not responded by the time this newspaper went to print.





Do you want to respond to this article? If so, click here to submit your thoughts and they may be published in print.