Presenters, judges and contestants in The Game of Wool. Photo: Channel 4

The show at the centre of a Fair Isle knitting controversy has defended its “modern twist” on the tradition.

Channel 4’s Game of Wool has come under fire after its first episode featured a focus on Fair Isle knitting which was branded a “misrepresentation”.

Helen Barwick, of Shetland Stitch Club, wrote an open letter to Channel 4 which accused it of showing a “blatant disregard” for the tradition.

The letter has been viewed more than 100,000 times and received widespread praise from folk the length and breadth of the country.

Responding to the criticism, the show said in a statement to The Shetland Times: “Game of Wool is an entertainment series, and it is our intention that it can be enjoyed by both knitters and non-knitters alike.

Channel 4 and Hello Halo hold Fair Isle knitting in the highest regard and the challenge in episode one of Game of Wool: Britain’s Best Knitter asked the amateur knitters to reimagine a Fair Isle knit.

The contestants were tasked with creating a garment with a modern twist on the Fair Isle tradition that acknowledged and celebrated the techniques.

Each contestant produced wonderful tank tops with their own personal stories knitted into their designs.

We hope the series encourages many to pick up their needles and cast on.

Fans of the show can find out more about the history and tradition of Fair isle knitting, and other behind the scenes content from Game of Wool on YouTube.

