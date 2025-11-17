The SIC’s harbour income is set to come in £3.377m below expectations due to a reduction in tanker income and fewer oil shipments.

A report produced for the harbour board’s meeting on Wednesday states the revised surplus had fallen from £8.193m to £4.816m.

As well as reductions in tanker income and oil shipments, the report notes the additional expenditure spent to correct a £400,000 “budgeting error” for the drydock work carried out on tug boats Tirrick and Shalder.

The error included a failure to plan subsistence and travel costs as part of the project, which came to £137,000.

Harbour income has been steadily falling over recent years, as oil companies increasingly bypass the port of Sullom Voe by using floating offshore production vessels.

Port infrastructure manager Andrew Inkster has outlined the risks of the declining business.

In the report he says there were more than 100 council staff directly engaged in supporting current energy businesses - while many more Shetland jobs, contracts and businesses relied on the sector.

Mr Inkster also notes how surpluses from the harbour account played a “verry significant” part in the council’s financial plan.

As a “corrective action”, Mr Inkster highlights ongoing work with industry and government to promote new and existing businesses through the “Claire export review”, which considers whether oil from the Clair field will continue to come through Sullom Voe Terminal in the future.

He also notes other council-led projects, including Orion, which aims to transform Shetland into the “home of secure and affordable clean energy”, with various elements including green hydrogen, wind energy and more.

While oil income is down considerably on initial forecasts, higher gas prices saw the rental income from Shetland Gas Plant generate a surplus of £1.303m, which is up by £103,000 on the budget

The report also notes progress on key projects the Scalloway Harbour Redevelopment Sullom Voe Terminal jetty maintenance contract.

Do you want to respond to this article? If so, click here to submit your thoughts and they may be published in print.