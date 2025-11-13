Loganair's animated Christmas advert features puffins flying back to Sumburgh.

A family of animated puffins fly back to their nest in Sumburgh for an advert encouraging people to “rediscover the magic of home” this festive season.

The airline launched The Nest this morning and it has already drawn comparisons to John Lewis whose emotional Christmas ads have become an annual tradition.

It said the advert reflected Loganair’s “distinctive Scottish roots and celebrates the beauty of the communities the airline serves”.

Puffins were selected for their charm and “deep connection” with the island communities, including Shetland, the airline serves.

While ornithologists might point out that puffins spend the winter at sea, only returning to land in late spring, those in the advert are shown flying home to a cosy nest in Shetland to spend Christmas together.

Puffins featured in Loganair's Christmas ad, The Nest

Loganair said its advert aimed to capture the “emotional pull of home”.

The airline’s marketing director Lyn MacDonald said: “The Nest encapsulates what this season means to so many of our customers: the joy of coming home.

“As the UK’s leading regional airline, our role goes far beyond simply getting people from A to B.

“We’re part of the journeys that matter, whether it’s reuniting families across the UK, visiting loved ones, reconnecting with friends, or returning to familiar places.

“Just like the puffins, our customers travel far and wide, but there’s no feeling quite like returning home.

“That’s what makes this campaign so powerful, and we hope it captures a moment everyone can relate to.”

As well as Shetland,, the advert features some of the other destinations served by Loganair, including the coastlines of Cornwall, the lights of London and the showy skies of Edinburgh.

