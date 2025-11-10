The late poet Rhoda Bulter. Photo: Shetland ForWirds

Artists are being asked to create wall hangings inspired by one of Shetland’s most famous poets and an influential promoter of the Shaetlan language.

The family of the late poet have launched the latest Rhoda Bulter Award competition.

A fine poet, storyteller and performer, Bulter was also a talented artist and illustrated all of her own collections.

She was also one of the greatest promoters of the Shaetlan dialect, which recently received confirmation as being a language.

Speaking on behalf of the family John Bulter said: “We’ve chosen four very different poems, offering folk plenty of choice, to spark der imagination for making art.

“Dey’re Da Keepsake, Caald Clods an Tinder, Da Sloo and Paets.”

Competition organisers have also made suggestions for the media the artists might use for their wall hangings - including oils, acrylics, pastels, water colours, charcoal, pencil, graphic pen and collages.

John Bulter added: “Wir askin aabody at enters to tell wis aboot dir own creative journey fae poem to art work by writin atween 100 and 200 words fir wis.

“We’ll takk dat stories intae account as pairt o wir judging process.”

The competition is supported by Shetland ForWirds - a charity group that promotes the Shaetlan language.

Group convenor, Bruce Eunson said: “Shetland ForWirds is delightit tae wirk agayn wi da Bulter family an continue wir support fir da Rhoda Bulter Award.

“Owre da years dir been sae mony brilliant winners, it’s been a joy ta see an ta read aa da new artwork an literature dat Rhoda’s poetry inspires.

“Wir aafil blyde ta be involved an tae see da legacy o Rhoda Bulter continue”.

John Bulter said he was keen to emphasise how much the family appreciated all the new original work that has been made in response to the competition/

“Maist of aal we really want folk tae enjoy da challenge wir set dem,” he said.

“Der a really boannie trophy waiting for da winner.”

The trophy, made of serpentine and silver, was designed and made by Rosalyn Thompson.

Last year’s winner was Yvonne Tait from Bigton, who recently picked up the prestigious Scots Writer o' the Year award at the Scots Language Awards 2025

The closing date fir the competition is 30th April, 2026.

More information and entry forms are available from Mary Blance at mary.blance@btinternet.com or by calling 01595 694104.

