A family has been “overwhelmed” by the community’s generosity after raising more than £9,000 for the cancer charity that supported them through their time of need.

The Halcrow family from Cunningsburgh present a a cheque to Clan representatives, pictured from left: Robert, Chris and Dorothy Halcrow along with Claudia Serra, Joanna Smith and Lorna Pryor, all from Clan. Photo: Jim Nicolson

The Halcrows from Cunningsburgh organised a tractor run and soup and sweet event in aid of Clan Cancer Support this summer to say thanks for the help they received when son Chris was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma last year, aged just 31.

And on Tuesday, they were able to donate the £9,412 raised from the events to Clan’s Shetland team at the Isleburgh Community Centre.

Mum Dorothy Halcrow said: “We’ve been overwhelmed by how many people came out to support us.

“We thought we might have raised two or three thousand but never thought it would be so much.”

Mrs Halcrow and her son made frequent trips south to Aberdeen so that he could undergo chemotherapy and relied upon the accommodation provided by Clan.

She said Clan had “saved our lives”.

“I don’t even know how to describe how fantastic the charity has been to us, they’re just amazing.”

Thankfully, Mr Halcrow is now in remission, although he will need to undergo quarterly check-ups for the next four years.

The family, who run a croft in Aithsetter, decided on the tractor run as a fundraiser - and secured the support fellow farmers, many of them in vintage vehicles.

It was held on Saturday, 16th August, with the soup and sweet taking place the following day at the Cunningsburgh Hall.

