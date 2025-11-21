The cable repair ship which resolved a previous break in the cable. Photo: Ronnie Robertson

The month-long internet failure which followed a subsea cable break was the result of “political choices” and could have been overcome through local ownership of the network, an SNP candidate has said.

Hannah Mary Goodlad made the comments after a meeting with Faroese Telecom CEO Kristian Reinert Davidsen in Tórshavn at the end of a visit in which she has sought to learn lessons form our northern neighbours.

Political candidate Hannah Mary Goodlad, pictured right, during a trip with other Shetlanders to Faroe.

Ms Goodlad had already highlighted how the he self-governing nation’s “can-do attitude” may benefit Shetland on key issues including tunnels, autonomy and energy.

And after speaking to Faroese Telecom about the recent cable fault she noted a “sharp contract” between the major impact it caused in Shetland and the minimal issues it caused for Faroese customers.

“Not a single Faroese household or business lost their internet connection,” she said.

“In Shetland, people were cut off for weeks.

“The difference is simple: Faroese Telecom is locally owned, locally controlled and internet providers must connect into more than one cable route.

“In Shetland we are dependent on large private companies, overseen by a distant UK government that has allowed this vulnerability in our digital system to occur.”

Ms Goodlad said the recent outages wee not due to “bad luck” but rather the result of “political choices”.

“Technical systems fail – of course they do. That’s exactly why one connection path is never enough.

“In 2025, leaving a lifeline link this exposed is indefensible.

“My question to the UK system operators is clear: why don’t you protect your network?

“And to the UK government and our locally elected politicians: why have you let them get away with this for so long?

“Why haven’t you demanded better?

“How have we ended up with three major outages in as many years?”

Speaking ahead of today’s (Friday) telecommunications summit, organised by isles politicians Alistair Carmichael and Beatrice Wishart, Ms Goodlad called for a “clear, concrete fix – not more talk shops and reviews”.

“The solution is not complicated,” she said.

“Shetland needs all internet providers to be required to use all the subsea cables connected into Shetland, not just one.

The shore based work taking place in Orkney for the cable repairs. Photo: Jónleif Jørgensen

“In addition, there must be a guarantee of resilience demanded by the UK government.

“Because in 2025, our digital lifeline can’t hang on a single thread.”

“If a small North Atlantic country like Faroe can design resilience into its system so no one loses service when a cable breaks, there is no excuse for the UK leaving Shetland this exposed.

“We deserve the same security and resilience as any other part of the country.”

“Faroe has got a lot of the basics right that we still struggle with in Shetland.

“Their air links are locally controlled, their main energy company is community owned, wind turbines put profit back into Faroese society and they replaced inter-island ferries with tunnels generations ago.

“The contrast with Shetland is stark.”

Today’s summit takes place at the Islesburgh Centre in Lerwick.

Delegates from the Scottish and UK governments, Faroese Telecom, telecommunications regulator Ofcom, Openreach, TalkTalk, Vodafone, Sky Group and Highland Broadband have all been invited attend a private roundtable, which will be followed by an open meeting from 1pm.

Mr Carmichael said: “This summit is about demanding basic accountability to our communities from internet providers and from the regulator Ofcom.

“Telecoms resilience is not a luxury – in 2025 it should be considered a basic requirement. It is what is expected in any major city so we ought to be able to expect it here in the isles as well.

“After the first cable break in the summer I challenged telecommunications providers to improve their service and their responsiveness.

“Some progress has been made but the fallout from [last] month’s disruption makes it perfectly clear just how much further there still is to go.”

