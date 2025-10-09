A Fetlar woman who fears for her friend’s safety after a “freedom flotilla” was intercepted near Gaza by the Israeli military has asked Shetlanders to help advocate for his safety.

Layla Sawford, 37, met Fionn MacArthur in 2017 when they were both working with Lighthouse Relief in Lesvos, Greece - an emergency response charity helping migrants who made the treacherous crossing by boat from Turkey.

The pair kept in touch ever since and Mr MacArthur, from County Sligo in Ireland, is now a journalist and videographer.

He was on board the Conscience - a vessel that was part of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition and was reported yesterday (Wednesday) to have been intercepted following an attack from an Israeli military helicopter.

Ms Sawford, who is currently living in on the west coast of Scotland, said she feared for his safety.

She has asked her fellow Shetlanders to help the flotilla by raising awareness of its mission to Gaza and putting pressure on governments to ensure their safe return, should they be captured.

Ms Sawford said people could help by emailing their MP or MSP or other representatives.

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition describes itself as is a grassroots solidarity movement working to end the illegal Israeli blockade of Gaza.

Yesterday, the coalition announced that three of its three boats had been attacked and illegally intercepted by the Israeli military.

It said the unarmed crew on board, including doctors, journalists, and elected officials, had been abducted, as well as the vital aid worth over $110,000 USD in medicines, respiratory equipment, and nutritional supplies that were destined for Gaza’s hospitals.

The Conscience was reported to be intercepted several hours later.

Freedom Flotilla Coalition member David Heap said: “Israel has no legal authority to detain international volunteers aboard these ships.

“This seizure blatantly violates international law and defies the ICJ’s binding orders requiring unimpeded humanitarian access to Gaza.”

He added: “Our volunteers are not subject to Israeli jurisdiction and cannot be criminalised for delivering aid or challenging an illegal blockade.

“Their detention is arbitrary, unlawful, and must end immediately.”

Ms Sawford first went to Greece to spend a fortnight spreading cheer at refugee camps dressing up as a clown and putting on shows.

After her two weeks working as a clown, she joined Lighthouse Relief where she met Mr MacArthur.

