Developing Rosebank oilfield will have “relatively few direct benefits” for Shetland Islands Council, head of infrastructure John Smith said yesterday (Tuesday).

The isles could still profit from a broader community benefit deal if the project is electrified, however.

Lerwick Port Authority and other local contractors have also already cashed in on an uptick of offshore work boats travelling north to set up the site, Mr Smith added.

After initially promising Rosebank would be “electrification ready”, executives from operator Equinor cast doubts on those plans during a visit to Shetland this summer when they questioned whether enough power would be available for the project.

Approval for the controversial Rosebank development was struck down by judicial review earlier this year. In resubmitted environmental documents this October, Equinor said that fuel produced from Rosebank would eventually be accountable for nearly 250 million tonnes of carbon dioxide.

Equinor have also said that the project will be able to produce seven per cent of Britain’s oil up to 2030.

Shetland Greens councillor Alex Armitage asked how the development would benefit the SIC during a meeting of its Environment and Transport committee yesterday (Monday).

“There will be relatively few direct benefits because the oil will be exported from offshore loading,” replied Mr Smith. “We’re expecting that to go direct to market,” he added, as opposed to being shuttled through the council’s Sullom Voe Terminal.

Gas from the development, meanwhile, will be piped through the west of Shetland pipeline system “without any direct impact on the SIC either”.

The isles as a whole could still stand to benefit if production from the platform is electrified.

“If that was going to be the case [power] would come from Shetland,” said Mr Smith.

“Where the infrastructure was sited and what the arrangements were has the potential for some community benefit component, some Fair Share for Shetland, but that’s still very much under evaluation from developers.”

In October, Reuters reported that Equinor had rolled back commitments to connect other platforms to the Norwegian grid, citing increased costs.

Equinor was approached for comment about the current status of plans to electrify Rosebank.

In the past, the company has defended the project from campaigners’ criticisms by claiming it will help support the UK’s economy and energy security.

“As long as there is a need for oil and gas, we think it is matters where it and how it is produced,” said Equinor.

“Rosebank can help counteract the decline in domestic UK production with oil and gas that is produced with a much smaller carbon footprint than the average on the UK Continental Shelf. Rosebank is an important contributor to the UK’s energy security. It is a vital project for the UK economy and is already bringing benefits in terms of local investment and job creation.”

