Lerwick Harbour has completed a busy cruise season, and pointed to strong forward bookings over coming years.

The final arrival of this year’s season came this morning - the 219-metre Vasca da Gama, which berthed at Mairs Pier.

The 55,877 gross tonne vessel was en route from Haugesund, Norway, to Hamburg.

Marketing manager at Lerwick Port Authority, Melanie Henderson, said: “It is always satisfying to close another successful season - from harbour operations and tour providers to local businesses and community partners.

“The local supply chain pulls together to ensure every visitor receives the warm Shetland welcome we’re known for.

“It is also reassuring suppliers can plan ahead, with confirmed forward bookings into 2030, and 149 already scheduled for next year.”

In 2025, 34 different cruise lines featured Lerwick in their itineraries, bringing passengers from across the globe – including the USA (40 per cent); Germany and the EU (37 per cent ); UK (16 per cent) and the rest of world (five per cent).

With 127 vessels arriving in 2025, the 965 passengers on Vasco da Gama brought the passenger total for the season to over 129,972, slightly down on last year’s record, due to occasional North Sea weather disruptions.

Do you want to respond to this article? If so, click here to submit your thoughts and they may be published in print.