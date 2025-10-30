The shore based work taking place in Orkney for the cable repairs. Photo: Jónleif Jørgensen

Openreach has confirmed internet services have finally been restored - after almost four weeks of outages for many customers.

The telecoms firm told customers this morning (Thursday) broadband was back up and running following a successful repair of the Shefa-2 subsea cable.

Faroese Telecom reported on Tuesday that the repairs had been completed, however many customers were still without internet yesterday.

The cable was damaged off Orkney during Storm Amy on Friday, 3rd October. It was the second fault in three months.

While some providers, such as Shetland Telecom, have been able to maintain services due to their use of a back-up cable, which connects with Faroe, others have been unable to keep customers connected.

The prolonged and repeated disruption has prompted urgent calls for action.

Isles politicians Alistair Carmichael and Beatrice Wishart will be hosting a “telecommunications resilience” summit next month.

The Scottish and UK governments, Faroese Telecom, telecommunications regulator Ofcom, Openreach, TalkTalk, Vodafone, Sky Group and Highland Broadband have all been invited to send representatives.

The event is planned for the Islesburgh Community Centre on Friday, 21st November, with the public sessio

Do you want to respond to this article? If so, click here to submit your thoughts and they may be published in print.