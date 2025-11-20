A solicitor who embezzled almost £2,000 has been fined £450 at Lerwick Sheriff Court.

Regan Peggs helped himself to £1,966.01 from the Walls Swimming Pool Association between December 2022 and March 2024 while acting as committee treasurer.

Yesterday’s court heard the 45 year-old had paid back the full amount - and then some.

Defence agent Tommy Allan confirmed Peggs had paid £2,950 to the association by bank transfer.

He argued that Peggs could be given an absolute dischrage.

However, Sheriff Ian Cruickshank was not persuaded, and handed down the fine.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said Peggs had been sole signatory to the association, but had been reluctant to attend meetings with committee members and produce accounts.

Members became suspicious and ultimately gave him an ultimatum that if he did not co-operate they would call the police.

It emerged six separate transactions had been made - three of £500.

Mr MacKenzie said that, when challenged, Peggs made up a “fantastical story” about making a mistake with the banking technology.

“He did say he would be able to pay back the money without delay, but it has taken some considerable time for that to be achieved.”

Defence agent Tommy Allan said things had “unravelled” for Peggs both professionally and personally.

He said Peggs had been struggling with his own mental health and “things got out of control”.

“He has paid back more than he was actually due.”

Mr Allan said Peggs had since been carrying out “non-reserved legal work - which he is perfectly entitled to do.”

He added: “There is no history of this type of offending, and no outstanding cases.”

Asked by Sheriff Cruickshank if it was his submission that Peggs should be given an absolute discharge, he said: “I am asking you to consider that.”

Addressing Peggs, Sheriff Cruickshank said: “I don’t consider it a case where I can grant an absolute discharge.”

Fining him instead, he said he was taking account of the timing of the plea, and the fact the money had been paid back.

