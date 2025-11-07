A firefighter is stepping down from his role after almost 43 years of service.

Bob Hudson has lived in Shetland since 1978 and joined the Northern Fire Brigade back in March 1983 as a result of a house fire at Saltness in Walls.

His decision was helped by his uncle Jim and cousin Peter, who were both members of Essex Fire Brigade.

He attended many courses, including a junior officers’ course in Gullane outside Edinburgh when the firefighters’ training college was based there. It has since moved to Cambuslang.

Bob also did his breathing apparatus ticket and incident commanders course at Invergordon, and various other courses.

On his time spent with the brigade, he said it “has been what I can only describe as magnificent working with so many people, both senior management and firefighters”.

“Heartfelt thanks must go to my crew of the Walls fire station. Without their support, I could not have fulfilled the role.”

The fire service is always looking for new recruits and he encouraged “all genders”, if they are willing, to give up some time to help their community.

He described it as the best career path to go on, adding he has loved every minute of it.

Bob worked his way up through the ranks and became sub-officer and then watch commander in 2000, which put him in charge of the crew as well as of incidents they were called out to.

“The fire brigade has been my life, but it has been 24/7,” he said. “It would be nice to go to bed without thinking that the pager could go off tonight.”

“It is not just you who is getting up; it’s your family, too, who worry about what it is you are going to, and when you will be coming back.”

He added: “I will find things to do; that’s not a problem. I will be around, and I still will be going down to the fire station once in a while.”

Paying tribute to Bob, Shetland group commander Matt Mason said: “I am in awe of Bob’s commitment, service and professionalism, and I hope part of Bob’s remarkable legacy will be that he inspires other people to consider a role as an on-call firefighter.”

Matt attended Bob’s last drill night and said it was “amazing, but not surprising” to witness his unwavering enthusiasm and passion for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

He said Bob had maintained this dedication throughout his career.

Bob has faced many challenges throughout his career, including demanding operational incidents and the condition of his station.

Despite this, Matt says there is a really fabulous atmosphere anytime he visits the Walls crew, which is a reflection of Bob’s exemplary leadership.

Matt said Bob had always been an incredible advocate for his station, and has served in a really selfless manner for nearly 43 years.

This would not have been possible without the support of his wife Norma and daughter Emma.

“I would like to thank them personally for their commitment,” he said.

Matt recollected what he called one of the “fondest memories of his career,” which was attending St Giles’ Cathedral last October to mark the bicentennial celebrations of the formation of the world’s first fire service in Edinburgh, where he was joined by Bob and Fiona Mitchell from Fair Isle to represent the Shetland team.

“I really couldn’t think of anyone better placed than Bob to mark the occasion and act as an ambassador for Shetland and the SFRS,” he said.

As Bob hangs up his fire service tally for the last time, everyone wishes him a long, happy and healthy retirement.

He will not be a stranger, as he continues to serve next door with the coastguard in his volunteer, role alongside his former SFRS colleagues.

Do you want to respond to this article? If so, click here to submit your thoughts and they may be published in print.