SNP candidate for Shetland Hannah Mary Goodlad.

The fisheries funding row shows no sign of abating after SNP candidate Hannah Mary Goodlad accused Northern Isles MP Alistair Carmichael of trying to score “cheap political points” over the issue.

Mr Carmichael used his column in last week’s Shetland Times to accuse the SNP of “hypocrisy” over the funding allocation.

It followed a series of stories in which politicians and industry figures complained about the UK government’s decision to allocate just eight per cent of a new fishery fund to Scotland - despite it producing more than half of the UK’s fish.

While SNP politicians in Holyrood were among those decrying the decision, subsequent analysis by The Shetland Times suggested the Scottish government’s own marine fund had not been distributed equitably.

Just five per cent had been given to Shetland organisations since 2020, despite Shetland producing over 20 per cent of Scottish seafood during that period.

This led Mr Carmichael, and others. to accuse the SNP of hypocrisy.

But Ms Goodlad has come back at the Liberal Democrat MP - accusing him of making an “entirely mischievous” argument about the Scottish fund.

“It is a red herring,” she said. “Pun intended.”

“The UK fund is sub allocated via population size to each of the devolved governments. Under the current UK proposal, Scotland can never get more than eight per cent of the total.

“This is unfair and another demonstrated of a broken Westminster system that is not working. In contrast, the Scottish fisheries fund is merit based.

“Shetland applied for 40 projects last year and was awarded 32. That’s 80 per cent success rate. In fact, if Shetland continues to submit good project applications there is no upper limit as to what share of the Scottish fund Shetland can receive.

“It is very much up to us.

“Alistair, of course, knows this and is just trying to make cheap political points out of a serious issue that we should all be working together to address. We should expect better than this.”

