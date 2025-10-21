The Marine Accident and Investigation Branch (MAIB) is investigating an accident east of Fair Isle on Friday, which saw a fishermen lose a limb.

Banff-registered Reliance III was fishing 50 nautical miles east of Fair Isle at the time of the accident. At 5am that morning a coastguard helicopter was called to rescue an injured fisherman.

In an update today (Tuesday), MAIB added the “amputation of a crew member’s limb” aboard the Reliance III to its list of ongoing investigations.

The investigation is currently at “preliminary assessment” stage. If MAIB officials determine that a further investigation is warranted, they will eventually publish a full accident report.

The Scottish White Fish Producers Association, of which Reliance III is a member, has been approached for comment.

As of Monday the vessel was back at see fishing off Orkney, according to satellite tracking data.

Reliance III featured on the BBC’s reality television fishing show Trawlermen in 2022, when her skipper told Grampian Online he wanted to show a camara crew “what fishing is really like and why it can be so dangerous”.

