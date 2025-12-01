Floating offshore windfarm (stock image).

Fishing leaders have warned the fleet is in “jeopardy” after a new report highlighted the impact of “spatial squeeze” from offshore energy.

Shetland Fishermen’s Association (SFA) said the report it developed with Voar shows how floating windfarms planned for east of Bressay could would cover huge swathes of seas currently used by whitefish and pelagic fisheries.

The report makes urgent demands for safeguards to prevent the family-owned fishing fleet from being harmed by energy giants headquartered outside the isles.

Unless decisive action is taken, the report warns offshore renewables and associated cabling risk squeezing Shetland’s fishing fleet out of productive grounds.

The footprint of the planned offshore wind farms alone is equivalent to 38 per cent of Shetland’s land area, with cable corridors and other infrastructure set to add more, significantly contributing to the “spatial squeeze” being felt by the fishing industry.

Although Shetland’s surrounding waters make up only 17 per cent of the UK’s sea area, it produces around 33 per cent of the nation’s fish catch.

The report stresses that any reduction in access here would have disproportionate consequences on the Shetland fishing economy, and the UK seafood industry more broadly.

It highlights the marine spatial demand of projects such as the planned Arven and Stoura windfarms, which would take up 458km² and 100km² respectively.

“Shetland’s diverse, family-owned fishing fleet is being put in serious jeopardy by these projects,” said SFA executive officer Daniel Lawson.

“Government and energy industry leaders need to realise that skippers cannot just move somewhere else.

“Wind farms of the type and scale proposed to the east of Shetland will permanently exclude vessels from some of the most productive fishing grounds in the world.

“Worst of all, unlike the fishing industry, ownership of these projects lies outwith Shetland, meaning the economic benefits derived from Shetland’s seas will shift away from local hands to outside interests.”

Mr Lawson added: “Shetland’s seas are becoming a proving ground for the so-called ‘just transition’.

“We support renewable energy and recognise its importance, but it cannot come at the expense of the fishing industry – an industry that provides food security, skilled jobs, and one of the lowest carbon sources of protein in the world.”

Daniel Gear, of Voar, said: “Our analysis shows that the key issue isn’t any individual project, but the way multiple developments or restrictions interact to narrow the sea space that fishermen rely on.

“Unless that cumulative impact is actively managed, the balance of who benefits from Shetland’s waters will shift, not by design, but by default.”

The report calls for:

• Stricter siting rules to steer energy infrastructure away from key fishing grounds and nursery areas.

• Stronger and earlier consultation so fishermen have a real say in project design and operations.

• Fair benefit-sharing and meaningful compensation mechanisms to ensure local communities are not left worse off.

The SFA stressed Shetland’s future should not be a “zero-sum game” between fishing and energy.

With proper planning, mitigation, and respect for local knowledge, it said both industries can coexist to support the isles long-term prosperity.

