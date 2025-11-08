Loganair has been named domestic airline of the year, pictured l-r, SPAA president Jac Dobson, Edinburgh Airport head of marketing Rob Lang, Loganair head of revenue and sales Donna McHugh, Loganair pricing and distribution executive Kate Tucker, Loganair contact centre manager Sharon Robertson and Loganair sales manager Raymond McErlaine.

Loganair has been named “domestic airline of the year” for the fifth year on the trot.

The Scottish Passenger Agents’ Association made the announcement at its 2025 awards event held in Glasgow on Thursday.

Loganair thanked the SPAA members for making it five years in a row.

“The SPAA represents the travel sector across Scotland, and this accolade is a testament to the confidence and trust that key industry partners continue to place in us,” it said.



”This achievement wouldn't be possible without our dedicated team, whose tireless efforts and commitment help us support and collaborate with travel businesses across Scotland every day.”

Loganair’s flight performance has increased in recent years since the appointment of chief executive Luke Farajallah - receiving frequent praise from members of the Shetland external transport forum.

At the forum’s latest meeting in September, chief operating officer Natalie Bush said the airline’s punctuality for January to August was up 12 per cent on the same period last year.

It meant Loganair was the best performing airline for on time flights.

However, forum members have also been concerned about the cost of air fares.

And it is a concern shared by many Loganair customers, particularly those travelling to Shetland.

Last month a business traveller branded the £581 for a basic flight from Glasgow to Sumburgh “ridiculous”, saying he could travel to Dubai for the same price.

And customer service has also been a concern when scores of Shetlanders were left stranded in Edinburgh Airport last month after their flight had to turn back due to weather.

Passengers branded it an “absolute shambles” and said their treatment by staff weas “unacceptable” .

Loganair acknowledged what happened “wasn’t good enough”.

