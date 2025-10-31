Community safety and resilience board chairman Allison Duncan.

A senior councillor has wished a police officer a speedy recovery after she was knocked over a roadside barrier and fell 30ft down an embankment.

Community safety and resilience board chairman Allison Duncan said he had asked chief inspector Chris Sewell to pass on his fellow board members well wishes to the officer.

She had been on duty yesterday (Thursday) morning attending to the scene of an accident on the A970 near Levenwick when she was bit by another car.

The driver of that vehicle, a 19-year-old man, was later arrested in connection with the incident.

Mr Duncan said that as proceedings were active there was little he could add, other than to wish the officer his best.

“I had a phone call with the chief inceptor this morning

“On behalf of myself and the community safety and resilience board members, I ask to pass our very kind regards for a very speedy recovery to that lady.,

“And he said he would do that personally.”

The officer was taken to the Gilbert Bain Hospital in Lerwick.

Despite falling a considerable distance, her injuries have been reported as minor.