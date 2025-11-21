This week’s wintry weather has led to a delay in the delivery of the flu vaccine.

NHS Shetland says the hold-up means that, for today and Monday, vaccinations at the Grantfield clinic will be offered only to people aged 65 and over.

That includes both those with scheduled appointments and people just dropping in.

Anyone under the age of 65 who is eligible for the flu vaccine, and has an appointment booked for today or Monday is asked to contact the vaccination team to rearrange their appointment.

Alternatively, they can attend a drop-in session later next week once supplies have been replenished.

NHS Shetland has apologised for the inconvenience and the short notice.

It says the temporary changes are necessary to ensure vaccine supplies are available until the delayed delivery arrives.

Further updates will be issued.

