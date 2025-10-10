Fly fisherman Sean McCaffrey gained his fifth Scotland cap as part of the victorious squad which triumphed in the recent Four Nations international.

McCaffrey and his fellow Scots were fishing on home ground at the Lake of Menteith near Stirling, where they defeated England, Wales and Ireland to take victory.

The star fisherman from Scalloway said conditions had been “fairly challenging” in the practice days leading up to the competition.

Despite going into the competition as favourites, McCaffrey said the English squad fought right to the end, and any of the teams could have come out on top.

It was a last grasp trout from McCaffrey and two of his squad mates that secured the win.

McCaffrey first qualified to fish for the national squad in 2017 when he won a silver medal at Chew Valley in England.

Since then, he has captained the team to gold at Lough Ennell, Ireland, in 2024, and also picked up two gold medals in 2022 in Wales and 2025 in Scotland.

McCaffrey has qualified for the 2026 international in Ireland which will be fished at Lough Leane in Killarney.





Do you want to respond to this article? If so, click here to submit your thoughts and they may be published in print.