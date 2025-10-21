Campaigners have urged the SNP’s Westminster leader Stephen Flynn to spurn drilling Rosebank oilfield over concern its development would support human rights abuses in Palestine.

Last month Delek Group, the parent company of part-Rosebank-owner Ithaca, was named in a UN database of firms “involved in certain activities in illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territory”.

In an open letter last week, a coalition of groups including Amnesty International and local campaigners Stop Rosebank Shetland urged Mr Flynn to speak against Rosebank to stem “money flow[ing] from Scottish waters to a company contributing to the oppression of the Palestinian people”.

Mr Flynn has been an outspoken critic of Israel’s actions in Gaza, but so far kept schtum on Rosebank.

Neither his office nor Delek responded to questions about the letter.

Rosebank’s other owner, Equinor, said questions about Palestine were for Delek but that it was “pleased with the broad support we have received for the Rosebank development on Shetland and beyond”.

“Equinor’s Rosebank field is not yet producing, so no revenue goes to Ithaca from that field,” the company added.

Rosebank represents the UK’s largest untapped fossil fuel resource, but saw its initial drilling approval struck down by judicial review early this year.

After months of criticism from environmental campaigners, a judge ruled the project’s re-approval would have to consider not only emissions from the development itself, but estimated pollution from using the oil and gas produced.

Over Rosebank’s 25-year lifespan, Equinor expects it’s fuel to emit nearly 250 million tonnes of carbon dioxide — the equivalent annual footprint of Ireland, Belgium and Greece combined.

In their open letter campaigners allege the project would also send almost £250 million to Delek group, which they say provides fuel to the Israeli military through a subsidiary.

Since being listed by the UN, Norway’s largest pension fund, KLP, has divested from Delek citing “unacceptable risk”.

Stop Rosebank’s lead campaigner Lauren MacDonald said the project now represents both an environmental and human rights “disaster”.

“The fact that Rosebank could funnel hundreds of millions of pounds to a company linked to human rights abuses in Palestine makes it even clearer why this project should never go ahead,” she said.

“Stephen Flynn, must extend the commendable leadership he has shown on Palestine to opposing this toxic project. It is indefensible that a company that is supporting the Israeli military should be financially benefiting from North Sea resources.”

Equinor has in the past defended Rosebank on energy security grounds. If approved, the project would produce roughly eight per cent of the UK’s oil.

“Rosebank is an important project that can counteract the decline in domestic production and contribute with jobs, revenue and energy security with a much smaller carbon footprint than the current average on the UK continental shelf,” the company added.

