By Gordon Thomson

There was a memorial service for Frank Strang last week in the Haroldswick Methodist Kirk, fittingly as it was near Saxavord Spaceport and also a venue ten years ago for one of the Shetland Reel Music Festival events that Frank helped to set up.

The service was held by Rev Jeremy Dare and music was provided by Peter Wood.

Tributes were paid to Frank by Debbie Strang, Scott Hammond and Neil Grant from the council’s economic development.

They recognised Frank’s love of music, his early interest in skiing instruction on Cairngorm and his enthusiasm to set up the spaceport after the Sceptre Report came out, highlighting Unst as the best place for a vertical UK space launch station.

Mr Hammond had known Frank for a very long time, since they were officers at RAF Lossiemouth, and felt that the completion of the spaceport would be fitting recognition for the time and effort he had put in to the project.

Do you want to respond to this article? If so, click here to submit your thoughts and they may be published in print.