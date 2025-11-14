The new synthetic pitch will be formally opened in December. Photo: SIC

A formal opening of the new £1.46m artificial sports pitch will take place next month.

The SIC made the announcement last night (Thursday) after representatives of football and rugby clubs took their first look at the new 3G synthetic grass pitch in Lerwick.

Construction began in March at the Clickimin site and has involved ground works and drainage as well as the installation of lighting and fencing.

Around 300 tonnes of sand and 100 tonnes of corn infill has also been put on the surface - it is thought to be the first full size pitch in Scotland to use this type of material.

Funding for the project has come from Shetland Islands Council (£690k), Scottish Football Association (£500k), sportscotland (£200k), Scottish Rugby Union (£50k), Shetland Football (£10k) and Shetland Rugby (£10k).

The 3G pitch will be available for rugby clubs to book during the winter. Photo: SIC

Councillors gave their final approval to the project in December last year - after a lengthy debate.

Several members expressed concern after being asked to approve £210,000 more than they had initially been asked for.

During that meeting, councillors were told the pitch would be completed by the end of June - however that target date was missed.

The council said the new Clickimin “North Loch” pitch would open soon for the first training bookings and will be available through the winter.

Football teams will be able to use the new 3G pitch. Photo: SIC

The new facility will offer better drainage than the previous grass pitch, allowing year-round use for sport and recreation.

Compared to natural grass, the council said modern sports turf technology offered a consistent playing surface and ball bounce, as well as increased player safety due to improved shock absorption and the absence of worn areas.

It is hoped the synthetic pitch will help to overcome the challenges of Shetland’s poor weather, and extend the playing season in the darker months.

The longer playing season and availability of the pitch in almost all weather conditions is also expected to support the future growth of local football and rugby clubs for adults and juniors.

The overall pitch will measure 122m x 78m, with a five-metre safety runoff on all sides.

The football pitch will be 95m x 68m, while the rugby pitch will be 100m x 68m.

The rugby lines will be marked in white and football lines marked in yellow.

