Former council chief to head new grant-giving board for island businesses

A former leader of Shetland Islands Councils has been appointed chairman of a new board supporting young entrepreneurs, businesses and charities in Scotland’s islands.

Steven Coutts, chief executive of COPE and SIC leader from 2018 to 2022, will lead an “industry advisory board” established by Heriot-Watt University.

The programme is joint funded through Westminster and Holyrood’s Islands Growth Deal and will offer innovation grants up to £25,000 as well as wider industry support.

“Island communities have always been resourceful and innovative, but often the challenge is turning good ideas into something that can be scaled up and sustained,” said Mr Coutts.

“This project gives people across Orkney, Shetland and the Outer Hebrides the tools, funding and expertise to do just that.”

Mr Coutts is joined on the board by one other Shetlander in Voar Energy’s Daniel Gear, and three Orcadian business people from Highlands and Islands Enterprise, Royal Bank of Scotland, and the European Marine Energy Centre. They Hebrides will be represented by Margaret Ann Macleod, chief executive of Harris Tweed Hebrides and chair of Stornoway Port

Applications for the first round of grants are now open. More information on how to apply can be found at Heriot-Watt’s website.

